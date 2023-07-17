Can a Democrat actually win the Missouri governor race?

Democratic state Rep. Crystal Quade of Springfield — who currently serves as the Missouri House minority leader — has thrown her hat into the ring to be the next governor of the Show-Me State, in hopes of succeeding Republican Mike Parson.

Quade spoke with KCUR's Brian Ellison on Up To Date about her first week on the campaign trail.

