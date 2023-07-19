Kansas City Council created municipal IDs and gave itself a raise

The Kansas City council passed several important measures in its last legislative meeting of the term. It was the final gathering of the current body, more than half of whom were either termed out or were not reelected. Council members approved a municipal ID program, allocated millions of dollars in city funding for the 2026 World Cup and gave the mayor and council a 15 percent pay raise.

Up to Date's Zach Wilson spoke with Celisa Calacal, KCUR's Missouri government and politics reporter, about the outgoing council's final meeting.

