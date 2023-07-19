© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City Council created municipal IDs and gave itself a raise

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Gabriella LaceyByron J. Love
Published July 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

In its last legislative session of the term, the Kansas City Council passed pay raises for council members and the mayor, allocated millions of dollars for 2026 World Cup preparations and created a municipal ID program. The next time the body meets in August, it will welcome seven new faces.

The Kansas City council passed several important measures in its last legislative meeting of the term. It was the final gathering of the current body, more than half of whom were either termed out or were not reelected. Council members approved a municipal ID program, allocated millions of dollars in city funding for the 2026 World Cup and gave the mayor and council a 15 percent pay raise.

Up to Date's Zach Wilson spoke with Celisa Calacal, KCUR's Missouri government and politics reporter, about the outgoing council's final meeting.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Gabriella Lacey, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today kcmoKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City Councilbudgetphoto IDUp to DateWorld Cup KC
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is an intern for KCUR Studios. She will begin her junior year at the Missouri School of Journalism in the fall.
See stories by Gabriella Lacey
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now