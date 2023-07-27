© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City's marijuana sales tax will help fund homelessness solutions

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellGabriella Lacey
Published July 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas City voters in April approved a 3% tax on recreational marijuana revenue — 1% of which will go toward finding solutions for the unhoused population. The city's homelessness prevention coordinator says that funding will go toward street outreach and other initiatives.

Josh Henges, Kansas City's homelessness prevention coordinator, estimates there are several thousand unhoused individuals living in the city, although an accurate number is difficult to obtain.

This fall, he expects to have an estimate of how much money has been generated from the city's recreational marijuana tax — which voters approved during the April election — to support Kansas City's unhoused population. Of that 3% sales tax, 1% will go directly to homelessness prevention efforts.

On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske spoke to Henges about what the city expects to do with that funding and how else Kansas City is addressing homelessness.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

