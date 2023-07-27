Kansas City's marijuana sales tax will help fund homelessness solutions

Josh Henges, Kansas City's homelessness prevention coordinator, estimates there are several thousand unhoused individuals living in the city, although an accurate number is difficult to obtain.

This fall, he expects to have an estimate of how much money has been generated from the city's recreational marijuana tax — which voters approved during the April election — to support Kansas City's unhoused population. Of that 3% sales tax, 1% will go directly to homelessness prevention efforts.

On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske spoke to Henges about what the city expects to do with that funding and how else Kansas City is addressing homelessness.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

