© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

How Kansas City's marijuana sales tax will help fund homelessness solutions

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Houseless people who were camping in Westport gather their belongings Sunday morning after being told they had to leave.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Houseless people who were camping in Westport gather their belongings after being told they had to leave.

In April, Kansas City voters approved a 3% tax on recreational marijuana revenue —1% of which will go towards finding solutions for houseless population. The city's homelessness prevention coordinator shared ideas of how the funding might be used.

Josh Henges, Kansas City's homelessness prevention coordinator, estimates there are several thousand unhoused individuals living in the city, although an accurate number is difficult to obtain.

This fall, he expects to have an estimate of how much money has been generated from the city's recreational marijuana tax — which voters approved during the April election — to support Kansas City's unhoused population.

The 3% sales tax on recreational weed purchases is added on top of other sales taxes, and is intended to fund "refuse and neighborhood cleanup services, homeless prevention services, and violence prevention services."

The city is currently working to create youth transitional housing at the site of DeLano School, and moving towards the creation of a low barrier emergency shelter.

Henges wants the new tax revenue to fund street outreach, case management and advanced payment options for landlords who house at risk clients. He said there must be funding for mental illness and substance abuse treatment, some of which are the root causes of chronic homelessness.

"It's not about empty space. It's about how we're going to work with the folks to keep them housed once they're housed," Henges said. "We've got to solve a lot of problems in order to get them into housing and keep them there."

Tags
Up To Date Podcasthomelessnesshomelessmental illnessdrug abusesocial servicesKansas City
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content