Kansas City Today

What can Kansas City's mayor actually do about gun violence?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellGabriella Lacey
Published August 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
As he enters his second term, Mayor Quinton Lucas is on a mission to lower gun violence in City — but there's only so much he can do. Plus: River Hawk Boat Shop in Lee's Summit is crafting crafts sleek, state-of-the-art racing boats that are in demand for the MR340, a 340-mile river race that begins at Kaw Point.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was sworn yesterday for his second term in office. On Up To Date, KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Lucas about why he didn't make headway on preventing gun violence during his first term, and what changes he hopes to make going forward.

The MR340, the longest non-stop river race in the world, kicked off yesterday in Kansas City. Hundreds of paddlers will race down the Missouri River to St. Charles, a 340 mile journey. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno brings us this audio postcard from River Hawk Boat Shop in Lee’s Summit, which knows a thing or two about winning.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is an intern for KCUR Studios. She will begin her junior year at the Missouri School of Journalism in the fall.
