What can Kansas City's mayor actually do about gun violence?

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was sworn yesterday for his second term in office. On Up To Date, KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Lucas about why he didn't make headway on preventing gun violence during his first term, and what changes he hopes to make going forward.

The MR340, the longest non-stop river race in the world, kicked off yesterday in Kansas City. Hundreds of paddlers will race down the Missouri River to St. Charles, a 340 mile journey. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno brings us this audio postcard from River Hawk Boat Shop in Lee’s Summit, which knows a thing or two about winning.

