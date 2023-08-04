How Missouri made the Lake of the Ozarks

The Bagnell Dam was constructed in 1931, creating what many people know today as the Lake of the Ozarks. It's a summer staple for tourists who want to beat the heat on this "ocean in the Midwest." But, as KCUR's Suzanne Hogan reports for the KCUR Studios podcast A People's History of Kansas City, the origin story for this man-made body of water involves corruption, jail time, communities torn apart and displaced families.

When artist Philo Northrup works on his car, he’s not just changing oil or inflating his tires — he’s using found objects to tell a story. And when you see his car in your rearview mirror with painted flames and outrageous accessories, what you're seeing is more than just a vehicle — it's a movable sculpture. KCUR's Julie Denesha has his story.

