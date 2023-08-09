© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

You’re telling me Missouri made this shrimp?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellGabriella Lacey
Published August 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Fresh shrimp historically comes from the coasts. But some Missouri farmers think they can produce tastier shrimp far from the ocean. Plus, former Democratic Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is getting back in the political fray — and not everyone in his party is pleased.

A group of Midwestern shrimp farmers are on a mission to provide Americans with better-tasting, sustainable shrimp. The industry struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as Harvest Public Media's Lilley Halloran reports, farmers remain hopeful that indoor shrimp farming will come back stronger than ever.

Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon jumped back into the political fray when he joined the group No Labels. He's helping the centrist political group combat efforts to keep a possible third party presidential ticket off the ballot in certain states. But as St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum reports, the move puts him in direct opposition to some of his fellow Missouri Democrats.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is an intern for KCUR Studios. She will begin her junior year at the Missouri School of Journalism in the fall.
