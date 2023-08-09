You’re telling me Missouri made this shrimp?

A group of Midwestern shrimp farmers are on a mission to provide Americans with better-tasting, sustainable shrimp. The industry struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as Harvest Public Media's Lilley Halloran reports, farmers remain hopeful that indoor shrimp farming will come back stronger than ever.

Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon jumped back into the political fray when he joined the group No Labels. He's helping the centrist political group combat efforts to keep a possible third party presidential ticket off the ballot in certain states. But as St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum reports, the move puts him in direct opposition to some of his fellow Missouri Democrats.

