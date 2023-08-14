© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri libraries struggle with 'confusing' new restrictions

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellGabriella Lacey
Published August 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
To comply with a rule from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, public libraries in the state now require kids as old as 17 to have adult permission to get a library card. The rule also prohibits libraries from buying materials that are "obscene," but librarians say that's dangerously vague.

A new statewide rule introduced by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has librarians concerned for their ability to curate their collections in a way that serves the entire community.

From St. Louis On The Air, Missouri Library Association President-elect Kimberly Moeller talks about how libraries are responding to the new statewide rule, how children may be affected and the broader cultural and political challenges facing libraries.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Gabriella Lacey, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today librariesMissouriMissouri Secretary of StateBookschildren's booksobscenitycensorship
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is an intern for KCUR Studios. She will begin her junior year at the Missouri School of Journalism in the fall.
