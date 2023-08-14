Missouri libraries struggle with 'confusing' new restrictions
To comply with a rule from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, public libraries in the state now require kids as old as 17 to have adult permission to get a library card. The rule also prohibits libraries from buying materials that are "obscene," but librarians say that's dangerously vague.
A new statewide rule introduced by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has librarians concerned for their ability to curate their collections in a way that serves the entire community.
From St. Louis On The Air, Missouri Library Association President-elect Kimberly Moeller talks about how libraries are responding to the new statewide rule, how children may be affected and the broader cultural and political challenges facing libraries.
