The Marion County Record will get its equipment back from law enforcement, after the county prosecutor found insufficient evidence to suggest a crime. Even without their equipment, journalists at the paper worked late into the night to publish their first issue since the widely-criticized raid. “SEIZED … but not silenced,” its headline read. Rose Conlon reports for KMUW.

Senior citizens who want to live in the same rural towns where they grew up face a growing problem: how to get around. Unreliable transportation means many of them have trouble shopping for groceries, visiting family and getting to medical care. Andrew Lopez visited southwest Kansas to learn more about the problem, and at least one possible solution.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.