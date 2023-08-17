© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Seized, but not silenced

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Journalists at the Marion County Record worked late into the night to publish their first issue since the widely criticized raid of their office by local police. Plus: Senior Kansans who want to live out their golden years in the rural towns where they grew up face the growing issue of how to get around.

The Marion County Record will get its equipment back from law enforcement, after the county prosecutor found insufficient evidence to suggest a crime. Even without their equipment, journalists at the paper worked late into the night to publish their first issue since the widely-criticized raid. “SEIZED … but not silenced,” its headline read. Rose Conlon reports for KMUW.

Senior citizens who want to live in the same rural towns where they grew up face a growing problem: how to get around. Unreliable transportation means many of them have trouble shopping for groceries, visiting family and getting to medical care. Andrew Lopez visited southwest Kansas to learn more about the problem, and at least one possible solution.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today Marion County RecordNewspapersFirst Amendmentrural transitKansaspublic transit
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now