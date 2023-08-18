Has Jackson County's anti-crime tax been successful?
For 30 years, a Jackson County tax has funded anti-crime efforts. But as gun deaths continue to climb, tracking the program's success can be challenging. Plus: coverage of homicides in Kansas City often centers victims. But the pain that stays with family and friends left behind is long-lasting and often overlooked.
Jackson County’s “Community-Backed Anti-Crime Tax,” or COMBAT, turns 30 this year. The program has been hailed for its contributions to crime reduction, but KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV reports it's difficult to measure the program's influence.
For a third consecutive year, homicides in Kansas City are skyrocketing — and many of the victims are mothers. After shootings, headlines tend to focus on suspects, victims and charges. KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga highlights the lasting pain suffered by family and friends who are left behind.
