Has Jackson County's anti-crime tax been successful?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published August 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
For 30 years, a Jackson County tax has funded anti-crime efforts. But as gun deaths continue to climb, tracking the program's success can be challenging. Plus: coverage of homicides in Kansas City often centers victims. But the pain that stays with family and friends left behind is long-lasting and often overlooked.

Jackson County’s “Community-Backed Anti-Crime Tax,” or COMBAT, turns 30 this year. The program has been hailed for its contributions to crime reduction, but KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV reports it's difficult to measure the program's influence.

For a third consecutive year, homicides in Kansas City are skyrocketing — and many of the victims are mothers. After shootings, headlines tend to focus on suspects, victims and charges. KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga highlights the lasting pain suffered by family and friends who are left behind.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
