Prairie Village torn apart by affordable housing fight

A plan to change zoning laws to allow for more multi-family housing in Prairie Village has drawn sharp opposition from some residents, who worry diversifying housing threatens the suburb's identity as an exclusive community affordable mostly to middle- and upper-class families. A group called PV United has circulated a series of petitions aimed at stopping any zoning changes and even reshaping the look of city government.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke about the issue with Josh Merchant of The Kansas City Beacon who says the debate is pitting neighbors against one another.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate