Prairie Village torn apart by affordable housing fight

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published August 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
A plan to change zoning laws to allow for more multi-family housing in Prairie Village has drawn sharp opposition from some residents, who worry diversifying housing threatens the suburb's identity as an exclusive community affordable mostly to middle- and upper-class families. A group called PV United has circulated a series of petitions aimed at stopping any zoning changes and even reshaping the look of city government.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke about the issue with Josh Merchant of The Kansas City Beacon who says the debate is pitting neighbors against one another.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
