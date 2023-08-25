© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why Black Kansas City women are buying guns

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published August 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
As Kansas City heads toward a record-setting year for homicides, these Black women say guns are not the problem but a symptom of underlying problems. They're also buying guns and learning how to use them safely. Plus: A fatal illness spreading among cervid populations could cause Kansas to ban deer baiting.

This year is shaping up to be one of Kansas City's most violent years ever, in part due to rising gun violence. KCUR's Laura Ziegler spoke with some Black women who have decided to protect themselves by buying guns.

Chronic wasting disease is an infection that's been making its way through deer populations for years. Unsure whether it could affect humans, some scientists hope a ban on deer baiting could slow the spread in Kansas. Kansas News Service reporters Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Blaise Mesa sat down to talk about the issue.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today MissouriKansas City Missouri (KCMO)gunswomengun violencesafetyenvironmenthunting
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
