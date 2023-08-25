Why Black Kansas City women are buying guns

This year is shaping up to be one of Kansas City's most violent years ever, in part due to rising gun violence. KCUR's Laura Ziegler spoke with some Black women who have decided to protect themselves by buying guns.

Chronic wasting disease is an infection that's been making its way through deer populations for years. Unsure whether it could affect humans, some scientists hope a ban on deer baiting could slow the spread in Kansas. Kansas News Service reporters Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Blaise Mesa sat down to talk about the issue.

