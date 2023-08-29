Missouri's ban on health care for trans youth takes effect

A ban on gender affirming care for minors in Missouri took effect yesterday, after a judge declined to block it from taking effect. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with St Louis. Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum about what the ban brings and what to expect from the courts in the near future.

More than a dozen locations across Kansas, Missouri and Iowa experienced heat indexes of over 120 degrees during last week’s record-breaking heatwave. Farmworkers are particularly vulnerable to these kinds of temperatures, being 35 times more likely to die from the heat. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports that the federal government is trying to create a heat standard for workers, but the process could take years.

