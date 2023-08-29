© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Missouri's ban on health care for trans youth takes effect

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published August 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A ban on gender-affirming health care for minors in Missouri took effect yesterday, preventing transgender youth from accessing treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Plus: Farmworkers are particularly vulnerable to the increasing temperatures and record heatwaves that have been plaguing the Midwest.

A ban on gender affirming care for minors in Missouri took effect yesterday, after a judge declined to block it from taking effect. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with St Louis. Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum about what the ban brings and what to expect from the courts in the near future.

More than a dozen locations across Kansas, Missouri and Iowa experienced heat indexes of over 120 degrees during last week’s record-breaking heatwave. Farmworkers are particularly vulnerable to these kinds of temperatures, being 35 times more likely to die from the heat. Harvest Public Media’s Eva Tesfaye reports that the federal government is trying to create a heat standard for workers, but the process could take years.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Gender Affirming CaretransgenderMissouriFarm economyagricultural laborheat
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now