An 'Oddball Hoedown' in Kansas City

At Kansas City’s new gender-neutral square dance, you won’t hear words like “Ladies” and “Gents” being called out with the dance moves. KCUR’s Julie Denesha takes us to a unique, do-si-do scene in the West Bottoms at the Oddball Hoedown.

While the Vietnam War was being fought a sea away, a battle was raging among white and Black service members over proper treatment. The racial conflict was so intense, the army was eventually forced to respond. KCUR contributor Anne Kniggendorf spoke with University of Kansas professor Beth Baily about her new book "An Army Afire" that chronicles this internal crisis.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate