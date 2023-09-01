© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR is currently broadcasting at low power as crews replace our transmitter antenna. HD signals are offline, but streaming is unaffected. Learn more here.
Kansas City Today

An 'Oddball Hoedown' in Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published September 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
A new Kansas City square-dancing group is putting a gender-neutral spin on an age old American tradition. Plus: A Kansas historian documents the internal fighting between white soldiers and mistreated Black soldiers that threatened America's war efforts in Vietnam.

At Kansas City’s new gender-neutral square dance, you won’t hear words like “Ladies” and “Gents” being called out with the dance moves. KCUR’s Julie Denesha takes us to a unique, do-si-do scene in the West Bottoms at the Oddball Hoedown.

While the Vietnam War was being fought a sea away, a battle was raging among white and Black service members over proper treatment. The racial conflict was so intense, the army was eventually forced to respond. KCUR contributor Anne Kniggendorf spoke with University of Kansas professor Beth Baily about her new book "An Army Afire" that chronicles this internal crisis.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today danceWest Bottomsbluegrass/country/folkauthorshistoryBlack HistoryVietnam WarAfrican Americanscivil rightsarmyU.S. Militaryveterans
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
