Kansas City Today

It's not easy being green

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published September 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Sustainability leaders are trying to make Kansas City the greenest place in the country. With an overall goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the KC Regional Climate Action Plan covers 80% of the region's population.

The Kansas City Regional Climate Action Plan was created in 2021 and set an ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions in the region by 2050. Efforts are already underway throughout the metro to make that a reality and leaders are confident it can be done.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Hillary Parker Thomas, board chair of Climate Action KC; Jeremy Knoll, president of Climate Action KC and Tom Jacobs, chief resilience officer for the Mid-America Regional Council for an update on the plan.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today sustainabilitysustainable energyClimate Changeelectric vehicles
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
