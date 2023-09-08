It's not easy being green

The Kansas City Regional Climate Action Plan was created in 2021 and set an ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions in the region by 2050. Efforts are already underway throughout the metro to make that a reality and leaders are confident it can be done.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Hillary Parker Thomas, board chair of Climate Action KC; Jeremy Knoll, president of Climate Action KC and Tom Jacobs, chief resilience officer for the Mid-America Regional Council for an update on the plan.

