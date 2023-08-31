City Manager Brian Platt says Kansas City has 'got to act now' with sustainability initiatives

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt is hopeful to break ground as soon as next year on what could become the country's largest municipally-owned solar farm.

The city is eyeing 3,100 acres of city owned land near the Kansas City airport, which Platt said could generate power for "up to 1/3 of the homes in Kansas City."

"This is not going to be a new cost for us," Platt said. "It's going to be baked into the revenue that can be generated from producing electricity on the site."

While terms of the project are still underway, Platt said they're working to ensure electricity rates aren't raised.

The city manager discussed additional green initiatives including electric vehicles, LED lights and waste.

