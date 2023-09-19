A new COVID vaccine arrives in Kansas City
The FDA recently approved a safe and effective new coronavirus vaccine booster to protect against the latest variants, and it should be available around the Kansas City area soon. Residents can also get the booster at the same time as the latest flu shot, which experts say you should do before Halloween.
An updated COVID-19 vaccine will be rolling out across Kansas City in the next few weeks. The shot combats newer variants more effectively and comes as case numbers creep up across the metro.
Dr. Mary Anne Jackson, dean of UMKC's School of Medicine, discusses the new vaccine and protecting against flu and RSV with KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date.
