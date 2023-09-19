A new COVID vaccine arrives in Kansas City

An updated COVID-19 vaccine will be rolling out across Kansas City in the next few weeks. The shot combats newer variants more effectively and comes as case numbers creep up across the metro.

Dr. Mary Anne Jackson, dean of UMKC's School of Medicine, discusses the new vaccine and protecting against flu and RSV with KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate