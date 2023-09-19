© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City now has access to new and stronger COVID vaccines

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published September 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
COVID-19 vaccinations being administered at the Missionary Star Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO.
Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3
The FDA approved new COVID-19 booster shots last week for those aged six months and older.

Residents can book appointments to get updated COVID booster shots at local CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. However, the city's health department says it could be weeks before vaccines are delivered to its clinics.

This comes right in time as COVID cases and hospitalizations climb across the Kansas City metro.

Dr. Mary Anne Jackson, dean of the UMKC School of Medicine, said the newest vaccines are designed to protect against a strain of the omicron variant called XBB.1.5.

“The booster that's available targets the currently circulating variants and provides better protection against serious complications, especially for those who are in the high risk category,” she told KCUR’s Up To Date.

While the Kansas City Health Department waits for its first shipment of the new vaccines, residents can book appointments at local CVS and Walgreens locations.

Dr. Jackson said everyone should plan to also get a flu shot this fall, preferably before Halloween, and that adults aged 60 and older should get an RSV shot.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
