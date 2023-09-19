Kansas City now has access to new and stronger COVID vaccines

The FDA approved new COVID vaccine booster shots last week for those aged six months and older.

This comes right in time as COVID cases and hospitalizations climb across the Kansas City metro.

Dr. Mary Anne Jackson, dean of the UMKC School of Medicine, said the newest vaccines are designed to protect against a strain of the omicron variant called XBB.1.5.

“The booster that's available targets the currently circulating variants and provides better protection against serious complications, especially for those who are in the high risk category,” she told KCUR’s Up To Date.

While the Kansas City Health Department waits for its first shipment of the new vaccines, residents can book appointments at local CVS and Walgreens locations.

Dr. Jackson said everyone should plan to also get a flu shot this fall, preferably before Halloween, and that adults aged 60 and older should get an RSV shot .

