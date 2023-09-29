Revitalizing small towns around Kansas City

For many years, the dominant narrative has said that small towns across the Midwest were drying up and losing their populations to metropolitan areas. During the pandemic, many large cities saw their populations decline as folks fled to the suburbs.

KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down with Flatland's Cami Koons to talk about how some rural communities are revitalizing their downtown districts with hopes of attracting younger, city-dwelling tourists.

