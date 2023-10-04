© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A bachelor's degree in weed

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Students at Missouri’s Truman State University can now earn a four-year bachelor’s degree in cannabis — and Truman isn’t the only academic institution teaching about weed.

Truman State University students can now declare a brand new major: cannabis and natural medicinals. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Truman State dean Timothy Walston on Up To Date to learn why it's needed and to discuss Missouri’s bustling marijuana industry.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Madeline Fox.

