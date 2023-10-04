A bachelor's degree in weed

Truman State University students can now declare a brand new major: cannabis and natural medicinals. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Truman State dean Timothy Walston on Up To Date to learn why it's needed and to discuss Missouri’s bustling marijuana industry.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate