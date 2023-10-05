© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Where the wildfires are

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published October 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Big wildfires have long been associated with forested areas. But in recent decades, they’ve become increasingly common on the Great Plains. Plus: Lawmakers are negotiating a new Farm Bill this year, including a program that's supposed to be a buffer against years when crop prices are low — but that many farmers say would barely cover their costs.

Big wildfires have become more common and more intense in Kansas. That trend is likely to continue, but the risk of wildfire depends on where you live. A new online tool shows Kansans the danger in their neighborhood or area. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service talks with host Nomin Ujiyediin.

When crop prices or harvests drop enough, the government sends money to qualifying farmers to get them through tight years. It’s a Farm Bill program called Title One. As lawmakers negotiate a new Farm Bill this year, farmers are pushing for more Title One money. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert takes us back to how the program began and where it is today.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Madeline Fox.

Tags
Kansas City Today WildfiresClimate ChangeWildlife ConservationFarm BillfarmingGovernment
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
