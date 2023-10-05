Where the wildfires are

Big wildfires have become more common and more intense in Kansas. That trend is likely to continue, but the risk of wildfire depends on where you live. A new online tool shows Kansans the danger in their neighborhood or area. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service talks with host Nomin Ujiyediin.

When crop prices or harvests drop enough, the government sends money to qualifying farmers to get them through tight years. It’s a Farm Bill program called Title One. As lawmakers negotiate a new Farm Bill this year, farmers are pushing for more Title One money. Harvest Public Media’s Elizabeth Rembert takes us back to how the program began and where it is today.

