Is Kansas City's latest anti-crime effort actually working?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. LoveAnna Schmidt
Published October 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City’s Santa Fe neighborhood has invested more than $3.5 million dollars in an effort to reduce violent crime. Residents say it's paying off.

Homicide numbers in the Kansas City area are the highest they’ve been in recent years. But officials say there's a glimmer of hope in the Santa Fe neighborhood. An anti-crime organization called KC 360 says it’s been able to reduce homicides in the neighborhood by more than 70%.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with the organization's leaders, Rev. Darren Faulkner, police Maj. Kari Thompson, Santa Fe Neighborhood Association President Marquita Taylor, and Empowerment Network CEO Willie Barney, to find out how they did it, and what’s next in KC 360’s efforts.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Anna Schmidt, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
