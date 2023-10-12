Is Kansas City's latest anti-crime effort actually working?

Homicide numbers in the Kansas City area are the highest they’ve been in recent years. But officials say there's a glimmer of hope in the Santa Fe neighborhood. An anti-crime organization called KC 360 says it’s been able to reduce homicides in the neighborhood by more than 70%.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with the organization's leaders, Rev. Darren Faulkner, police Maj. Kari Thompson, Santa Fe Neighborhood Association President Marquita Taylor, and Empowerment Network CEO Willie Barney, to find out how they did it, and what’s next in KC 360’s efforts.

