© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

The 14-year-old piano champion who calls Overland Park home

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published October 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A piano phenom from Overland Park is making waves in the world's most prestigious competitions, and he's still in middle school. Plus: The Kansas City Ballet is getting into the spooky mood with the North American premiere of "Jekyll and Hyde," bringing the 1886 gothic horror classic to life through dance.

Halloween is around the corner and the Kansas City Ballet is getting ready with a spooky debut. The North American premiere of "Jekyll and Hyde" tells the story of the titular characters through dance. KCUR's Julie Denesha spoke with the creatives bringing this gothic classic to life.

Fourteen-year-old Overland park native Eddison Chen is racking up awards all over the world for his piano prowess. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll spoke with Chen and his mother about his introduction to piano, having perfect pitch and much more. (Eddison Chen performance audio courtesy of The Cliburn.)

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Arts & CultureKansas City BalletKauffman Centerperformance artdanceOverland ParkpianoClassical KCLocal music
Stay Connected
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content