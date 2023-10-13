The 14-year-old piano champion who calls Overland Park home

Halloween is around the corner and the Kansas City Ballet is getting ready with a spooky debut. The North American premiere of "Jekyll and Hyde" tells the story of the titular characters through dance. KCUR's Julie Denesha spoke with the creatives bringing this gothic classic to life.

Fourteen-year-old Overland park native Eddison Chen is racking up awards all over the world for his piano prowess. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll spoke with Chen and his mother about his introduction to piano, having perfect pitch and much more. (Eddison Chen performance audio courtesy of The Cliburn.)

