Tax breaks helped Westside residents keep their homes

Data shows that from 2018 to 2020, the average assessed value for owner-occupied homes on the Westside increased by 128%. No other neighborhood in Kansas City has seen an increase like that.

KCUR’s Madeline Fox sat down with KCUR local government reporter Celisa Calacal to talk about how a tax break program for these homeowners on the Westside is going one year in.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

