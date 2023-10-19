© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas prison staff mocked and refused to help an injured inmate

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 19, 2023
The Kansas prison system has fired two employees and disciplined six others for insulting, mistreating, and denying medical care to a prisoner after she hurt herself. Plus: Volunteers around the Midwest are working to tag monarch butterflies as part of an effort to learn more about their journey each year to Mexico.

Inmate Elizabeth Wince had to crawl back to her cell after hurting herself and being denied medical care. Other prisoners at Topeka Correctional Facility say that prison staff insulted Wince instead of helping her. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service spoke with Nomin Ujiyediin about Wince's case and how it fits in with years of complaints about the treatment inside the prison system.

The annual monarch butterfly migration is well underway. The insects are due to arrive in Mexico just in time for the Day of the Dead in early November. For decades, scientists with the nonprofit group Monarch Watch have relied on thousands of volunteers to try to figure out the mysteries behind this long-distance journey. Harvest Public Media contributor Sheila Brummer has more.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
