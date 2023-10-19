Kansas prison staff mocked and refused to help an injured inmate

Inmate Elizabeth Wince had to crawl back to her cell after hurting herself and being denied medical care. Other prisoners at Topeka Correctional Facility say that prison staff insulted Wince instead of helping her. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service spoke with Nomin Ujiyediin about Wince's case and how it fits in with years of complaints about the treatment inside the prison system.

The annual monarch butterfly migration is well underway. The insects are due to arrive in Mexico just in time for the Day of the Dead in early November. For decades, scientists with the nonprofit group Monarch Watch have relied on thousands of volunteers to try to figure out the mysteries behind this long-distance journey. Harvest Public Media contributor Sheila Brummer has more.

