What's going on inside an Overland Park police charity?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published October 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Board members of an Overland Park police charity, tasked with assisting the families of fallen officers, used foundation funds to benefit themselves. But it's not clear if they will face any consequences. Plus: How the death of a Kansas City philanthropist turned into the murder trial of the century.

An independent audit found that the former board of the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation disbursed $27,000 to themselves. The money went to vet bills, scholarships, and gift cards to the Great Wolf Lodge.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Shawnee Mission Post's Kaylie McLaughlin about the audit, its findings, and what comes next.

The name Thomas Swope is immortalized in Kansas City. You may have driven on Swope Parkway or walked through Swope Park — which he donated the land for. But it was Swope’s sudden death, and the highly publicized murder trial that followed, that made him a household name across the country.

KCUR's Mackenzie Martin tells the story of a mystery that's remained unsolved for more that 110 years.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Overland Park PoliceOverland Park KansascharitypoliceMissouri historyKansas City HistorycrimeSwopeSwope ParkmysteryKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
