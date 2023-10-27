What's going on inside an Overland Park police charity?

An independent audit found that the former board of the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation disbursed $27,000 to themselves. The money went to vet bills, scholarships, and gift cards to the Great Wolf Lodge.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with the Shawnee Mission Post's Kaylie McLaughlin about the audit, its findings, and what comes next.

The name Thomas Swope is immortalized in Kansas City. You may have driven on Swope Parkway or walked through Swope Park — which he donated the land for. But it was Swope’s sudden death, and the highly publicized murder trial that followed, that made him a household name across the country.

KCUR's Mackenzie Martin tells the story of a mystery that's remained unsolved for more that 110 years.

