Abortion fight heats up (again) in Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna SchmidtByron J. Love
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
A Kansas judge has temporarily blocked several of the state’s longstanding abortion restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period that providers say has resulted in hundreds of women being denied abortions. The order has already set off renewed pledges by Kansas Republicans to further restrict the procedure in the coming legislative session.

On Monday, a Kansas judge temporarily blocked several of the state’s abortion restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period and a new law that required providers to give patients medically unsupported information about reversing the effects of abortion pills.

In his order, Johnson County District Judge K. Christopher Jayaram wrote that the restrictions “[appear] to be a thinly-veiled effort to stigmatize the procedure and instill fear in patients that are contemplating an abortion, based upon disproven and unsupportable claims.”

KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down with Rachel Mipro from the Kansas Reflector to break down the order, which has already renewed the battle over abortion rights in Kansas.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
