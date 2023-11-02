Abortion fight heats up (again) in Kansas

On Monday, a Kansas judge temporarily blocked several of the state’s abortion restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period and a new law that required providers to give patients medically unsupported information about reversing the effects of abortion pills.

In his order, Johnson County District Judge K. Christopher Jayaram wrote that the restrictions “[appear] to be a thinly-veiled effort to stigmatize the procedure and instill fear in patients that are contemplating an abortion, based upon disproven and unsupportable claims.”

KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down with Rachel Mipro from the Kansas Reflector to break down the order, which has already renewed the battle over abortion rights in Kansas.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate