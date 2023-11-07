© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
What standardized tests actually tell us about Kansas schools

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. LoveAnna Schmidt
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Standardized test scores have become a hot-button issue in this year’s school board races in Kansas. But experts say test scores don't paint a full picture of whether a student is succeeding or failing.

Conservative candidates for school board seats across Kansas have repeatedly asserted that scores on the state standardized test show schools are failing. They say the scores are proof that teachers are spending too much time on social-emotional learning and interpersonal skills — and not enough time on reading, writing and math.

KCUR’s Madeline Fox sat down with education reporters Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service and Jodi Fortino of KCUR to talk about whether scores really are falling and what the exams can — and can’t — tell us.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Public Schools School Board Elections Kansas News Service school discipline
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
