What standardized tests actually tell us about Kansas schools

Conservative candidates for school board seats across Kansas have repeatedly asserted that scores on the state standardized test show schools are failing. They say the scores are proof that teachers are spending too much time on social-emotional learning and interpersonal skills — and not enough time on reading, writing and math.

KCUR’s Madeline Fox sat down with education reporters Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service and Jodi Fortino of KCUR to talk about whether scores really are falling and what the exams can — and can’t — tell us.

