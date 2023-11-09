© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Why Kansas communities are skeptical of the solar boom

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna SchmidtByron J. Love
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Production of utility-scale solar power in Kansas is expected to increase 34 times over in the next four years. But many rural Kansas communities are skeptical of out-of-state developers. Plus: A writer and photographer return to Independence, Missouri, 40 years after documenting daily life in the city.

Solar power in Kansas is booming, with hundreds of megawatts expected to come online over the next several years. But many rural communities are skeptical of out-of-state solar developers and are tightening regulations as the energy source grows.KMUW’s Celia Hack reports for the Kansas News Service.

In 1985, a young writer and photographer duo embarked on a project to document life and history in Independence, Missouri. Almost 40 years later, KCUR’s Julie Deneshareports, the two are back at work on new words and photographs documenting people who live in the shadow of a president.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

