How legal weed is going for Missouri, a year later

A year after the legalization of recreational marijuana in the Show-Me State, Missouri has seen a boom of cannabis employment and over $1 billion in sales. As recalls take products off the shelves, dispensaries start to unionize and microbusiness licenses are sold to the highest bidder, retailers hope the momentum doesn't slow down.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with the Missouri Independent's Rebecca Rivas about the state of the industry and what the future of legal weed looks like here.

