How legal weed is going for Missouri, a year later

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published November 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

One year ago, Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment that legalized recreational marijuana in the state. Since then, the cannabis industry has grown rapidly, garnering over $1 billion in sales and creating thousands of jobs. Can the industry sustain its growth in a post-legalization world?

A year after the legalization of recreational marijuana in the Show-Me State, Missouri has seen a boom of cannabis employment and over $1 billion in sales. As recalls take products off the shelves, dispensaries start to unionize and microbusiness licenses are sold to the highest bidder, retailers hope the momentum doesn't slow down.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with the Missouri Independent's Rebecca Rivas about the state of the industry and what the future of legal weed looks like here.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
