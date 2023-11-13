Johnson County moves from 'lavender' to even more blue

What do Tuesday’s election results say about the state of politics in Johnson County, Kansas? One interpretation is that the county is continuing its trend of becoming much more Democratic. Up to Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas State Rep. Stephanie Clayton, who represents several municipalities in Johnson County, and political columnist Steve Rose about the Kansas side of the metro.

