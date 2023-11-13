© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Johnson County moves from 'lavender' to even more blue

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Last week's election results made one thing clear: Johnson County is voting much more blue than in previous years. What do the county’s changing priorities mean for the future? Also, headlines from around the metro.

What do Tuesday’s election results say about the state of politics in Johnson County, Kansas? One interpretation is that the county is continuing its trend of becoming much more Democratic. Up to Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas State Rep. Stephanie Clayton, who represents several municipalities in Johnson County, and political columnist Steve Rose about the Kansas side of the metro.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Elections 2023Johnson CountyElectionsvotingRepublicansDemocrats
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
