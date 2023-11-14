© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Is the Royals stadium actually too unsafe to keep?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 14, 2023
A new Royals stadium has been controversial since it was announced. But at the heart of the debate is a fundamental question of whether Kauffman Stadium is structurally sound enough to continue hosting games. Plus: Now that "Killers of the Flower Moon" is a blockbuster, the community where many of the murders took place is wrestling with how to open up about its past.

It’s been a year since the Royals announced a plan to move their stadium downtown. While we still have a lot of questions, we know taxpayers are likely to foot much of the bill. The Royals say in the long run it will cost more to stay at the current Kauffman Stadium, but is that true? KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates set out to find out.

The Osage tribe lived in Kansas and Missouri before they were forced to move to Oklahoma in the 1800s. After oil was discovered on their new land, many members of the tribe were murdered for their wealth and property.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was a best-selling non-fiction book that tells that story, and now it’s a blockbuster movie directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio. And the community where many of the murders took place is wrestling with how to open up about this painful past. Harvest Public Media contributor Allison Herrera takes us to Fairfax, Oklahoma.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
