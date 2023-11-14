Is the Royals stadium actually too unsafe to keep?

It’s been a year since the Royals announced a plan to move their stadium downtown. While we still have a lot of questions, we know taxpayers are likely to foot much of the bill. The Royals say in the long run it will cost more to stay at the current Kauffman Stadium, but is that true? KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates set out to find out.

The Osage tribe lived in Kansas and Missouri before they were forced to move to Oklahoma in the 1800s. After oil was discovered on their new land, many members of the tribe were murdered for their wealth and property.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was a best-selling non-fiction book that tells that story, and now it’s a blockbuster movie directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio. And the community where many of the murders took place is wrestling with how to open up about this painful past. Harvest Public Media contributor Allison Herrera takes us to Fairfax, Oklahoma.

