Kansas City suburbs really, really don't want a new landfill

Subdivisions, restaurants, and retail shops have popped up around Lee’s Summit and Raymore, and single-family homes have spread across what was farmland just a few years ago. But residents along the south edge of Kansas City say a proposed 430-acre landfill could threaten that growth.

Many have organized to block the proposal, claiming a landfill would erode property values and threaten their health. They’re raising money and deploying lobbyists to change a state law, a move that failed in the General Assembly last year.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City Beacon statehouse reporter Meg Cunningham to learn more.

