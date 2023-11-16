© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City suburbs really, really don't want a new landfill

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna SchmidtByron J. Love
Published November 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Suburbs south of Kansas City are leaning on the Missouri General Assembly to help stop a proposed landfill near their community, citing concerns about pollution and property values. A new political action committee is lobbying legislators to pass a law on the issue, even after a similar bill fell short last session.

Subdivisions, restaurants, and retail shops have popped up around Lee’s Summit and Raymore, and single-family homes have spread across what was farmland just a few years ago. But residents along the south edge of Kansas City say a proposed 430-acre landfill could threaten that growth.

Many have organized to block the proposal, claiming a landfill would erode property values and threaten their health. They’re raising money and deploying lobbyists to change a state law, a move that failed in the General Assembly last year.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kansas City Beacon statehouse reporter Meg Cunningham to learn more.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Missouri (KCMO) Missouri political action committee lobbyists community environment south Kansas City
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
