Will a new 911 system make Kansas City wait times worse?

For years, Kansas City, Missouri, has struggled to answer 911 calls quickly. Police and city officials are actively pursuing a new, automated feature they hope could speed things up. But not everyone in on board quite yet.

KCUR's Sam Zeff spoke with Up To Date host Steve Kraske about why the Kansas City Fire Department worries the proposed system might actually make things more complicated.

