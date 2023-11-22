School lunch debt is hurting Kansas kids

School lunch debt is climbing in Kansas, and advocates are pushing to make sure children don't go hungry at school. Many school districts have policies that single out kids when they can't afford to pay for lunch. A new report shows that this can hurt families, even if policies aren't strictly enforced. Suzanne Perez from the Kansas News Service brings us that story

Are you serving pumpkin or sweet potato pie this Thanksgiving? A look at the history and cultural ties that influence why Americans may prefer one or the other. Chad Davis with Harvest Public Media has more on that.

