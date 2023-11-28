© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Doulas are making a difference for Kansas moms

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
The number of severe complications during labor and delivery has increased for Kansas moms. For moms of color or women enrolled in Medicaid, complications are even more common. One of the state’s Medicaid contractors is now covering doula services as a way to help.

Data from the Kansas Maternal Mortality Review Committee shows between 2016 and 2020, severe complications that impact a woman’s health increased by 6.4% annually. Black moms in Kansas and women on Medicaid or from low-income zip codes are disproportionally affected.

Doulas can help with that — a study found moms who use doulas are two times less likely to experience birth complications. Now, UnitedHealthcare has started covering doula services for Kansas moms on Medicaid. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

