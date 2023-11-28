Doulas are making a difference for Kansas moms

Data from the Kansas Maternal Mortality Review Committee shows between 2016 and 2020, severe complications that impact a woman’s health increased by 6.4% annually. Black moms in Kansas and women on Medicaid or from low-income zip codes are disproportionally affected.

Doulas can help with that — a study found moms who use doulas are two times less likely to experience birth complications. Now, UnitedHealthcare has started covering doula services for Kansas moms on Medicaid. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports.

