Kansas City Today

A train safety effort derails

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Why freight train safety reform efforts are losing steam a year after the fiery train crash in East Palestine, Ohio, sparked bipartisan interest. Plus, the Kansas university that claims to have thrown the first forward pass in college football history.

A fiery train crash earlier this year sparked a bipartisan drive to make freight trains safer, particularly for the communities they roll through. That’s a major issue in Kansas City, the country’s second busiest rail hub. But the reform effort tapered off over the course of the year, and as KCUR’s Frank Morris reports, the Railway Safety Act of 2023 may have run off the tracks.

The forward pass became part of college football in 1906. It was an attempt to spread teams out and make the notoriously rough game safer. Wichita State University claims to have thrown the first forward pass in college football history. But as Tom Shine of KMUW in Wichita explains, it’s a bit more complicated than that.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today railroadssafetyPublic SafetyWichita Statecollege footballhistory
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
