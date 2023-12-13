Kansas City's catalytic converter thieves slow down

After years of huge increases in thefts, experts say a drop in price for the precious metals, plus legislation to regulate metal dealers are deterring people from stealing the anti-pollution devices. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with KCUR reporter Sam Zeff to learn more about what has caused the decrease.

