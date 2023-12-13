© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City's catalytic converter thieves slow down

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published December 13, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
Last year, 2,176 catalytic converters were stolen in Kansas City. By the end of November this year, that number was only 570. Why the sudden drop?

After years of huge increases in thefts, experts say a drop in price for the precious metals, plus legislation to regulate metal dealers are deterring people from stealing the anti-pollution devices. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with KCUR reporter Sam Zeff to learn more about what has caused the decrease.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

