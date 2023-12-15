The Kansas City Chiefs try to cement their dynasty

Many in Kansas City are hoping that this season sees the Chiefs on top once again, making them the first team since 2004 to win back-to-back championships. KCUR's Greg Echlin highlights the little details they have to correct to make it happen.

Communities in western Kansas are turning to AI to attract economic growth and fight population loss. This includes identifying businesses, services and housing that residents need. KCUR's Calen Moore reports on the technology being used to fight years of downward trends in rural communities.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

