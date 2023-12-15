© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

The Kansas City Chiefs try to cement their dynasty

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published December 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The Kansas City Chiefs are vying for their second straight Super Bowl win, but something could stand in their way: themselves. Plus: Small towns in Kansas are using AI to better understand their economic outlook and attract more businesses and people.

Many in Kansas City are hoping that this season sees the Chiefs on top once again, making them the first team since 2004 to win back-to-back championships. KCUR's Greg Echlin highlights the little details they have to correct to make it happen.

Communities in western Kansas are turning to AI to attract economic growth and fight population loss. This includes identifying businesses, services and housing that residents need. KCUR's Calen Moore reports on the technology being used to fight years of downward trends in rural communities.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today sportsKansas City ChiefsNFLfootballKansas City Missouri (KCMO)ruralRural EconomyRural developmentKansasbusiness
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content