Kansas City Today

Missouri's book removals have taken a toll on school librarians

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published December 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
After two years of controversial efforts to remove books from school shelves, one Missouri librarian says colleagues are leaving the profession because it has become too painful. Plus: A Kansas toy shop recommends board games for the holidays.

The efforts to remove books from school libraries started with parents in local school districts and ended up in state legislatures. After two years of controversy, one school librarian says her colleagues are leaving the profession because it has become too painful. Kate Grumke of St. Louis Public Radio has more.

As families gather over the holiday break, it’s a perfect time to sit down together with an old-fashioned board game. Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service spoke with the owner of a Wichita toy store about what’s new and worth playing in the world of games.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Missouri Books censorship children's books education school libraries holiday gaming family
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
