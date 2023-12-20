© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Protesting for Palestine at UMKC

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published December 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
Palestinian and Muslim students say that UMKC's silence on the war in Gaza is leaving them vulnerable to discrimination. Plus: A recent Forest Service report says that climate change will cause older trees to release more carbon dioxide, but conservationists aren't so sure.

Two months into the Israel-Hamas war, concerns over Islamophobia and free speech have been playing out on college campuses. At UMKC, pro-Palestine activists say they’re contending with an unresponsive administration. KCUR’s George Russell reports.

America’s forests are one of the cheapest climate change solutions out there. Several estimates show that forests capture roughly 13% of the nation’s carbon emissions each year. But a recent Forest Service report says that climate change will lead to forests being net emitters of carbon over the next 50 years. Harvest Public Media contributor Rick Brewer reports some environmentalists say that conclusion will lead to more logging and harm climate security.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today UMKCClimate ChangeHarvest Public MediaForestrysafetycollegeIsraelMiddle East
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
