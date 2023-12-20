Protesting for Palestine at UMKC

Two months into the Israel-Hamas war, concerns over Islamophobia and free speech have been playing out on college campuses. At UMKC, pro-Palestine activists say they’re contending with an unresponsive administration. KCUR’s George Russell reports.

America’s forests are one of the cheapest climate change solutions out there. Several estimates show that forests capture roughly 13% of the nation’s carbon emissions each year. But a recent Forest Service report says that climate change will lead to forests being net emitters of carbon over the next 50 years. Harvest Public Media contributor Rick Brewer reports some environmentalists say that conclusion will lead to more logging and harm climate security.

