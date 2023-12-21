Calvin Arsenia's new Kansas City concert venue

Harpist and vocalist Calvin Arsenia is well known in Kansas City for his powerful musical performances on stages around the metro. Now, he's adding another title to his list of occupations: venue operator.

At the beginning of December, Arsenia took over Greenwood Social Hall in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood. He already has a series of events scheduled for the coming days and weeks. Arsenia spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about his plans.

