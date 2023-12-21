© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Calvin Arsenia's new Kansas City concert venue

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
A popular Kansas City harpist and vocalist is now also running his own performance venue, Greenwood Social Hall in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood, which he took over this month.

Harpist and vocalist Calvin Arsenia is well known in Kansas City for his powerful musical performances on stages around the metro. Now, he's adding another title to his list of occupations: venue operator.

At the beginning of December, Arsenia took over Greenwood Social Hall in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood. He already has a series of events scheduled for the coming days and weeks. Arsenia spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about his plans.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Local musiclive musicArts & Cultureperformance artUp to DatewestsideKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
