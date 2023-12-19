Kansas City musician Calvin Arsenia has big plans for Greenwood Social Hall

Harpist and vocalist Calvin Arsenia is well known in Kansas City for his powerful musical performances on stages around the metro. But now, he's adding another title to his list of occupations: performance venue operator.

At the beginning of December, Arsenia took over Greenwood Social Hall in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood. He already has a series of events planned for the coming days and weeks.

"I want to create and find myself in places where music is reverent and where storytelling and sharing is the point of the night," Arsenia told KCUR's Up To Date. "And I do feel like there is a need for a listening room experience — or at least more listening room experiences — in Kansas City."

