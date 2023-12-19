© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City musician Calvin Arsenia has big plans for Greenwood Social Hall

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST
A brick building with white siding near the top includes a sign that says "Greenwood" with a cloudy sky in the background of the image.
Calvin Arsenia
Calvin Arsenia took control of Greenwood Social Hall on December 1.

Popular Kansas City harpist and vocalist Calvin Arsenia is now also running his own performance venue — Greenwood Social Hall in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood — which he took over at the beginning of the month.

Harpist and vocalist Calvin Arsenia is well known in Kansas City for his powerful musical performances on stages around the metro. But now, he's adding another title to his list of occupations: performance venue operator.

At the beginning of December, Arsenia took over Greenwood Social Hall in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood. He already has a series of events planned for the coming days and weeks.

"I want to create and find myself in places where music is reverent and where storytelling and sharing is the point of the night," Arsenia told KCUR's Up To Date. "And I do feel like there is a need for a listening room experience — or at least more listening room experiences — in Kansas City."

Up To Date Podcastwestsidelive musicArts & CultureMusicperformance artKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
