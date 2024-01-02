The biggest Kansas City and Jackson County stories of 2023

The Kansas City Council first approved creating a right to counsel program two years ago. Since it started providing free attorneys in June 2022, thousands of tenants have avoided eviction.

Stalled negotiations are leading to rumors that the Royals and Chiefs could move to Kansas. Union leaders are urging the Jackson County Legislature to keep the stadiums — and the jobs that come with them — in Missouri.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Celisa Calacal and Savannah Hawley-Bates about those and other stories from the county and the city in 2023.

