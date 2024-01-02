© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

The biggest Kansas City and Jackson County stories of 2023

By Frank Morris,
Anna Schmidt
Published January 2, 2024 at 2:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas City's Right to Counsel program provides free legal representation to tenants who end up in eviction court. Plus, rumors of a Royals move have city and county lawmakers — and local unions — up in arms.

The Kansas City Council first approved creating a right to counsel program two years ago. Since it started providing free attorneys in June 2022, thousands of tenants have avoided eviction.

Stalled negotiations are leading to rumors that the Royals and Chiefs could move to Kansas. Union leaders are urging the Jackson County Legislature to keep the stadiums — and the jobs that come with them — in Missouri.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Celisa Calacal and Savannah Hawley-Bates about those and other stories from the county and the city in 2023.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City CouncilKansas City ChiefsKansas City RoyalsHousingJackson CountytaxesEvictionUnions
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org or find me on Twitter @FrankNewsman.
See stories by Frank Morris
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now