Find a list of school closings and delays in the Kansas City area here.
Kansas City Today

MLK and McDonald's in Kansas City

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published January 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Today marks 95 years since Martin Luther King Jr. was born. In Kansas City, King’s death set off a chain reaction that went all the way to McDonald's. Plus: A group of Kansas musicians formed one of the first all-women mariachi groups in the country.

The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. motivated a wave of new organizers to pick up the fight for racial equality. From the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, KCUR's Mackenzie Martin explains how McDonald’s franchises played surprising a role.

A group of Kansas musicians broke barriers when they formed one of the first all-women mariachi bands in the country more than 50 years ago. But a deadly disaster almost ended Mariachi Estrella. KCUR's Suzanne Hogan tells the story of how their descendants are continuing the band's traditions.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Martin Luther King Jr.civil rightsBlack HistoryMcDonald'sLocal musicmariachiLatinosHyatt disaster
