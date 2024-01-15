MLK and McDonald's in Kansas City

The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. motivated a wave of new organizers to pick up the fight for racial equality. From the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, KCUR's Mackenzie Martin explains how McDonald’s franchises played surprising a role.

A group of Kansas musicians broke barriers when they formed one of the first all-women mariachi bands in the country more than 50 years ago. But a deadly disaster almost ended Mariachi Estrella. KCUR's Suzanne Hogan tells the story of how their descendants are continuing the band's traditions.

