© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a list of school closings and delays in the Kansas City area here.
Kansas City Today

Unhoused in the bitter cold

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published January 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Some unhoused Kansas Citians spent the last few nights sleeping outside in sub-zero temperatures. Finding a warm bed wasn't necessarily the problem — they know how to survive in the worst of the Kansas City winter and they don’t like homeless shelters.

In Kansas City's recent extreme cold, more than a dozen local shelters offered refuge, but Patrick Thompson, who lives under a bridge on Brush Creek says some of them are full.

Thompson, originally from Arkansas, says he prefers sleeping outside anyway. He says shelters he’s experienced are like jail, but more dangerous. So he took his chances under a bridge with a good sleeping bag and lots of clothes.

KCUR's Frank Morris reports why some unhoused Kansas Citians would rather rough it in extreme weather than seek shelters indoors.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today unhousedKansas City Public LibraryKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Brush Creekweather
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now