Unhoused in the bitter cold

In Kansas City's recent extreme cold, more than a dozen local shelters offered refuge, but Patrick Thompson, who lives under a bridge on Brush Creek says some of them are full.

Thompson, originally from Arkansas, says he prefers sleeping outside anyway. He says shelters he’s experienced are like jail, but more dangerous. So he took his chances under a bridge with a good sleeping bag and lots of clothes.

KCUR's Frank Morris reports why some unhoused Kansas Citians would rather rough it in extreme weather than seek shelters indoors.

