Why Sporting KC hired and then un-hired Gavin Wilkinson

Barely a week after Sporting Kansas City announced the controversial hiring of Gavin Wilkinson as the team’s new sporting director, the team announced last week that it mutually parted ways with Wilkinson.

Wilkinson’s hiring announcement was met with immediate backlash from fans and, most prominently, a club-sponsored supporter group called Ladies of SKC.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with a member of the group, Carrie Davis, along with Chad Smith, associate editor at the KC Soccer Journal. They discuss what lead to Wilkinson's hiring and then swift split with Sporting KC.

