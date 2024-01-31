Why these lawmakers voted against the Royals stadium measure

The Jackson County Legislature went against Executive Frank White last week when it overrode his veto of a ballot measure to help fund stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.

Jackson County voters will decide in April whether to extend a 3/8th-cent sales tax for the next 40 years. But there are still many unknowns with the stadiums.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with two Jackson County Legislators, Megan Marshall and Jeanie Lauer, who voted to sustain White’s veto and say the ballot language doesn’t provide nearly enough information for voters.

