© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Why these lawmakers voted against the Royals stadium measure

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published January 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Jackson County voters will decide in April whether to fund the Chiefs' and Royals' stadiums through a 3/8th-cent sales tax for the next 40 years. However, two legislators worry their constituents won’t have enough information to cast their ballots.

The Jackson County Legislature went against Executive Frank White last week when it overrode his veto of a ballot measure to help fund stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.

Jackson County voters will decide in April whether to extend a 3/8th-cent sales tax for the next 40 years. But there are still many unknowns with the stadiums.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with two Jackson County Legislators, Megan Marshall and Jeanie Lauer, who voted to sustain White’s veto and say the ballot language doesn’t provide nearly enough information for voters.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City RoyalsRoyalsJackson CountyKauffman StadiumsportsbaseballElectionsBallot Issue
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Schmidt
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now