Jackson County voters will decide on stadium funding, but legislators say they still need to know more

The Jackson County Legislature went against Executive Frank White last week when it overrode his veto of a ballot measure to fund stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.

Jackson County voters will decide this spring whether to fund the teams' stadiums through a 3/8th-cent sales tax for the next 40 years.

Two Jackson County Legislators, Megan Marshall and Jeanie Lauer, voted to sustain White’s veto, saying the ballot language doesn’t provide nearly enough information for voters.

“I think we need a lease agreement which is legally binding and would spell out the terms of what the plan is: How the monies are going to be used, where the stadium is going to be, and things along that nature,” Lauer told KCUR’s Up To Date Monday.

Neither team has negotiated new leases or development agreements with the county. The Royals haven’t announced a final location for the future ballpark, either.

“I wanted some type of legal assurance that the county would have something to hold the teams accountable for,” Marshall said. “I believe to put it on the ballot without having those things as a lawmaker is irresponsible.”

Lauer echoed that sentiment.

“I'm concerned," she said, "that the voters are going to be voting for something that they're not going to have a full picture of.”

