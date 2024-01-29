© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Jackson County voters will decide on stadium funding, but legislators say they still need to know more

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published January 29, 2024 at 4:33 PM CST
The Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium as a sunset lights up the sky during a baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Colin E. Braley
/
Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals have not released a site for their proposed replacement for Kauffman Stadium.

Jackson County voters will decide in April whether to fund the Chiefs' and Royals' stadiums through a 3/8th-cent sales tax for the next 40 years. However, two legislators worry their constituents won’t have enough information to cast their ballots.

The Jackson County Legislature went against Executive Frank White last week when it overrode his veto of a ballot measure to fund stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals.

Jackson County voters will decide this spring whether to fund the teams' stadiums through a 3/8th-cent sales tax for the next 40 years.

Two Jackson County Legislators, Megan Marshall and Jeanie Lauer, voted to sustain White’s veto, saying the ballot language doesn’t provide nearly enough information for voters.

“I think we need a lease agreement which is legally binding and would spell out the terms of what the plan is: How the monies are going to be used, where the stadium is going to be, and things along that nature,” Lauer told KCUR’s Up To Date Monday.

Neither team has negotiated new leases or development agreements with the county. The Royals haven’t announced a final location for the future ballpark, either.

“I wanted some type of legal assurance that the county would have something to hold the teams accountable for,” Marshall said. “I believe to put it on the ballot without having those things as a lawmaker is irresponsible.”

Lauer echoed that sentiment.

“I'm concerned," she said, "that the voters are going to be voting for something that they're not going to have a full picture of.”

  • Jeanie Lauer, Jackson County 5th District legislator and 2024 chairperson
  • Megan Marshall, Jackson County 3rd District At-Large legislator
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Related Content