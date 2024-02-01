Kansas City wasn't ready for pothole season

Kansas City drivers dread pothole season every spring, but it came early this year after area roads thawed out from a bitter cold streak. KCUR's Jodi Fortino shares details about the city's plan with Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

Ukrainian-Americans in Kansas are worried about whether the U.S. will send Ukraine more military aid. That includes Wichita plastic surgeon Nataliya Biskup, who left Ukraine as a child. She recently returned to operate on soldiers injured in battle, and spoke with Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service about the trip.

