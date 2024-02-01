© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City wasn't ready for pothole season

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published February 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas City received more than 600 pothole reports after the cold snap cut up roads. Crews are trying to patch them up quickly, but the craters are already taking out tires and suspensions. Plus: Why a Kansas surgeon is helping wounded soldiers in Ukraine.

Kansas City drivers dread pothole season every spring, but it came early this year after area roads thawed out from a bitter cold streak. KCUR's Jodi Fortino shares details about the city's plan with Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

Ukrainian-Americans in Kansas are worried about whether the U.S. will send Ukraine more military aid. That includes Wichita plastic surgeon Nataliya Biskup, who left Ukraine as a child. She recently returned to operate on soldiers injured in battle, and spoke with Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service about the trip.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)road conditionsPublic SafetyweatherUkrainesoldiersplastic surgeryWichitaKansas News Service
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now